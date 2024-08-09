POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Complicit in Genocide: Unveiling the University of Toronto
Complicit in Genocide: Unveiling the University of Toronto
A revealing window into a pro-Palestinian encampment occupying a central area of the University of Toronto campus. Its express purpose is to challenge the school’s investments in various entities – corporations, banks, etc. – fuelling the illegal Israeli occupation of Palestine, including the ongoing genocidal assault on Gaza. Key organisers of the encampment share how they’ve undertaken the challenge (for several weeks), the pushback from the university, and how long they intend to keep the encampment going despite sustained, and arguably undemocratic, pressure from the University of Toronto to stop it. #UniversityofToronto
August 9, 2024
