Israel orders evacuation of Khan Younis amid assault in Gaza
World
Thousands of Palestinians have been forced to flee Khan Younis once again as Israel launches a new assault on the south of the Gaza Strip. More than 30 sites have been targeted, including the al-Mawasi camp, which has been designated a safe zone. This escalation comes as Israel agrees to send negotiators to a new round of ceasefire and hostage release talks, following diplomatic efforts by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has more.
August 9, 2024
