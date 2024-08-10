POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Plane crashes in Sao Paulo killing all 61 people on board
01:17
World
Plane crashes in Sao Paulo killing all 61 people on board
A passenger plane has crashed in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo killing all 61 people on board. Footage shared on social media shows the aircraft spirraling out of control before crashing in a residential area. The airline has given no indication as to what may have caused the crash, but authorities say the black box flight recorder has been located at the crash site and an investigation is underway. Leone Lakhani has more.
August 10, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?