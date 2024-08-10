World Share

Exclusive: How France put French Muslims under house arrest during the Olympics

In recent months, the use of MICAS — individual measures of administrative control and surveillance — which are administrative rather than “judicial,” and fall under the authority of the French Ministry of the Interior, has surged beyond usual levels. Under MICAS, hundreds of French citizens, particularly those from Muslim and minority communities, have faced severe restrictions based on largely unfounded accusations. During the three months leading up to the Olympics, these citizens were subjected to constraints such as being forbidden from leaving their homes except to report to the police daily under suspicion of being a terrorist risk. In this exclusive investigation, TRT World speaks with one of the victims to uncover how the French state profiles its own citizens and systematically strips them of their basic rights.