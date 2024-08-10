POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Around 100 people killed after Israeli army strikes at At-Taba'een school in Gaza City
05:36
World
Around 100 people killed after Israeli army strikes at At-Taba'een school in Gaza City
At least one hundred dead in one attack. That's the staggering toll after Israeli air strikes on a school in the north of the Gaza strip. Gaza's Civil Defence agency says, Israeli forces targeted two floors at At-Taba'een school in Gaza City during morning prayers. One floor was being used as a prayer room, and the other to house women. The school like many others in Gaza has been operating as a shelter for displced people, and the attack comes days before ceasefire talks were due to resume. The Israel army has confirmed the strike, claiming it was targeting a Hamas command centre - which Hamas denies. The death toll is expected to rise as more victims are pulled from the rubble, and the few hospitals still operating in the north, are unable to provide the necessary medical care due to th e influx of wounded people. Gazan authorities say Israel has targeted 13 centres sheltering displaced Palestinians since the beginning of August. Mustafa Barghouti, the secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative joins us live from Ramallah, in the Occupied West Bank, comments on this.
August 10, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?