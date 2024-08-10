POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Witnesses recall Israel’s attack on school sheltering Palestinians
Witnesses recall Israel’s attack on school sheltering Palestinians
“Zionists are committing something more brutal than the Nazis” Witnesses of the August 10 Israeli air strike on the Tabaeen school in Palestine's Gaza recall the devastation of finding shattered body parts and burned bodies, some of which belonged to their loved ones. Since early August, Israel has bombed 13 shelter centres in Gaza where displaced Palestinians had sought refuge, according to Gaza’s Civil Defense spokesman.
August 10, 2024
