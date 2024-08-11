World Share

Israel’s participation at the Olympics: Paris 2024’s biggest controversy?

More than 305 days have passed since Tel Aviv began its brutal assault on Palestine’s Gaza. In that time, Israel has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians, yet despite breaking the Olympic Truce, the country has been warmly welcomed at Paris 2024. We spoke to people here in Paris about this extremely controversial decision to allow Israel to participate in the 2024 Olympics.