Putin says Kiev trying to improve negotiating position with Kursk

Russian president Vladimir Putin has said Ukraine’s efforts to destabilise his country would not succeed, nearly a week after Kiev launched a surprise offensive inside Russia’s borders. Moscow has evacuated more of its citizens from areas near Ukraine, as Ukrainian forces continue to extend a military incursion that could have crucial implications for the war. It comes amid speculation over possible ceasefire talks between Moscow and Kiev later this year. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more.