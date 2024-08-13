World Share

NexTech Promo | Türkiye’s Historic Satellite Launch

Witness history in the making on the next episode of NexTech. We take you on an exclusive journey to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station for the monumental launch of Türkiye's Turksat 6A satellite. A decade-long dream realized, with over 80% of the satellite built in Türkiye. We dive deep into Türkiye's ambitious space program, the meticulous preparation, and the groundbreaking impact this mission will have on global communications and national security. Don't miss out on this incredible story of innovation, pride, and the future of space technology on the next NexTech, 14 August at 17:30GMT.