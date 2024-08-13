POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Ukraine finding it hard to recruit troops?
World
Is Ukraine finding it hard to recruit troops?
When full-scale war broke out in Ukraine more than two years ago, young men queued up to fight against Russia. But with many Ukrainian troops now coming home in body bags, the number of new recruits has dropped sharply. How is Ukraine going to keep its front lines adequately staffed? Guests: Sergey Markov Former Public Spokesperson for Vladimir Putin and Director of the Institute of Political Studies Stuart Crawford Former British Army Officer and Defence Analyst Martin Smith Senior Lecturer at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
August 13, 2024
