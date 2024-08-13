World Share

Ukraine says its actions in Kursk 'absolutely legitimate'

Ukraine's army chief says that it's forces have advance a couple of kilometres inside of Russia in the last 24 hour - adding they've taken more 40 square kilometresof Russian territory. A week on from its incursion into Russia, Ukraine's President has said its enemy must be forced into peace. Volodymyr Zelenskky was speaking as his military continues to occupy parts of Russia's Kursk region, but Moscow has called him foolish and reckless for carrying out the offensive. TRT World's Paul Hawkins reports.