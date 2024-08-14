What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Palestinian president to address the Turkish Parliament in Ankara

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is due in Türkiye for a two-day visit which will include a speech in the Turkish Parliament. Talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are expected to include how to bring Israel’s brutal war on Gaza to an end with a permanent ceasefire and bolster unity between the different Palestinian factions. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from Ankara.