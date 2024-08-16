Did Puigdemont escape or was he allowed to leave by Spanish authorities?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Facing federal charges, the exiled Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont managed to slip across the border last week, deliver a speech to his supporters and then vanish once more. Does this incident embarrass Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, or is there more to the story? Guest: Ivan Espinosa de los Monteros Former VOX Member of Parliament Luis Arroyo Former Political Adviser to the former Spanish Prime Minister Zapatero Andrew Dowling Author of `The Rise of Catalan Independence: Spain’s Territorial Crisis’
August 16, 2024
