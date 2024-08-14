POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Diaspora Dollars Fueling the Balkans’ Future?
13:57
World
Diaspora Dollars Fueling the Balkans’ Future?
The Balkan region has a long history of population outflows due to political and economic circumstances. And that led to a great number of diaspora groups across the world. People from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia emigrated in search of jobs and a better standard of living. However, many of them often maintain close ties with their countries of origin. They want to contribute to their homeland through the transfer of knowledge and investments. Shefket Sinanaj, a restaurant owner in New York, is one of them. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
August 14, 2024
