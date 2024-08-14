World Share

Russia's Belgorod border region declares state of emergency

The governor of the Russian border area of Belgorod has declared a region-wide state of emergency, saying the situation is extremely difficult. The move comes as Ukrainian forces continue their incursion into Russia, where Kiev says it has taken control of 74 settlements in the neighbouring Kursk region. Russian president Vladimir Putin says the ongoing attacks are aimed at improving Kiev's negotiating position ahead of possible talks. Paul Hawkins reports.