At least 20 people killed in air strikes in north, central Gaza
The US envoy to the Middle East, Amos Hochstein, says an all-out war between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah can be avoided. He's made the comments as he embarks on a tour across the region with the aim of easing tensions. Airlines, including Air France and Transavia, are expected to resume flights to Beirut on Thursday. But tensions are still escalating, with Hamas set to snub ceasefire talks in Doha. Bassam Bounenni reports.
August 14, 2024
