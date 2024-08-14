World Share

Thai court removes PM Srettha Thavisin from office

A top Thai court has dismissed Prime Minister Sitaa Tawi-sin from office. It ruled against him in an ethics case that throws the kingdom into fresh political turmoil. The judges ruled 5 to 4 that Srettha breached regulations by appointing a lawyer with a criminal conviction to his cabinet. While Thailand’s Lower house of parliament will meet on Friday to choose a new prime minister, the political future for Thailand is uncertain. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has this report.