Hamas says it won't join Doha talks on Thursday
World
Gaza ceasefire negotiations are set to resume in Doha on Thursday at the request of mediators from Qatar, US and Egypt. Israel has confirmed it will send a delegation, while Hamas wants guarantees it will be offered Joe Biden's three-phase proposal. Despite recent urgency from mediators, gaps still remain, and much of the Israeli public and analysts blame Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Mohammad Al-Kassim reports from occupied East Jerusalem.
August 15, 2024
