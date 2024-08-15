POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
‘Fighting for Palestine’: Belal Muhammad champions the UFC
02:30
World
‘Fighting for Palestine’: Belal Muhammad champions the UFC
“Fighting for Palestine” As the first Arab and first Palestinian to win the UFC world championship, fighter Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) tells TRT World that the resilience of Palestinians in Gaza pushed him to work harder so that the world can see the colors of the Palestinian flag.Muhammad says he dedicated his winning fight to the people of Gaza because their fight far exceeds anything he’ll have to face.
August 15, 2024
