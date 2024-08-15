POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli forces use Palestinians as human shields in Gaza - report
Israeli forces use Palestinians as human shields in Gaza - report
A recent investigation by Haaretz exposed another long-standing violation of international law by Israeli forces in Palestine’s Gaza. Palestinians, including the elderly and minors, have been forced to act as human shields for soldiers during operations. The investigation detailed how detainees were used to inspect buildings, clear paths, and film inside buildings and tunnels. #Israel #Gaza
August 15, 2024
