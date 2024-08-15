POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK woman jailed for violent Facebook posts
03:38
World
UK woman jailed for violent Facebook posts
A 53-year-old British woman has been sentenced to 15 months in jail for a post she made on Facebook which said “blow the mosque up with adults in it.” The sentencing comes as UK courts continue to hear a series of cases related to far-right riots at the start of August. There’s been criticism of social media companies and X owner Elon Musk in particular over their role in the unrest. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more.
August 15, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?