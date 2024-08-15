August 15, 2024
Palestinian President speaks to Turkish Parliament
In the Turkish capital, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addressed the Turkish Parliament. He stated that he will go to Gaza as soon as possible, saying his life is no more valuable than the lives of the children living there, subjected to the ongoing slaughter. Abbas vowed to do his best to prosecute Netanyahu and to build an independent Palestinian state. TRT World’s Diplomatic Correspondent Hasan Abdullah reports.
