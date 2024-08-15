POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye, Iraq sign new MoU on cooperation in security, military
05:49
World
Türkiye and Iraq have signed a new memorandum of understanding on military and security cooperation and the fight against terrorism, after top Iraqi officials met their Turkish counterparts in Ankara. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called the agreement historical, which will allow the two neighbours to fight against the PKK terror group through a joint coordination centre in Baghdad. Retired diplomat Gulru Gezer has more on this.
August 15, 2024
