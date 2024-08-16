POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Germany says Ukrainians blew up Nord Stream pipelines
01:49
World
Germany says Ukrainians blew up Nord Stream pipelines
According to multiple reports, Germany has issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian diver in connection to the 2022 attack on the Nord Stream pipelines. The explosions destroyed three out of four of the pipelines, largely cutting Russian gas off from its lucrative European market. The mysterious blasts marked a drastic escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and created an international frenzy, with global powers Russia and the US accusing each other of sabotage. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly denied that his country was behind the sabotage. However, according to the Wall Street Journal, high ranking Ukrainian officials approved the sabotage of the Russia-Europe Nord Stream gas pipeline in 2022, despite the CIA asking President Zelenskyy to stop the operation.
August 16, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?