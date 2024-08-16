POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Illegal Israeli settlers continue to threaten Palestinian livelihoods
02:13
World
Illegal Israeli settlers continue to threaten Palestinian livelihoods
There is growing international condemnation of government-backed illegal Israeli settlers' actions in the occupied West Bank. Armed settlers attacked the Palestinian town of Jit, killing at least one person and critically wounding another. The area has frequently been targeted by illegal settlers and Israeli army raids. Since October 7th, more than 630 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank
August 16, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?