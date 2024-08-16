August 16, 2024
02:13
Illegal Israeli settlers continue to threaten Palestinian livelihoods
There is growing international condemnation of government-backed illegal Israeli settlers' actions in the occupied West Bank. Armed settlers attacked the Palestinian town of Jit, killing at least one person and critically wounding another. The area has frequently been targeted by illegal settlers and Israeli army raids. Since October 7th, more than 630 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank
