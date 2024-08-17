World Share

New round of Gaza ceasefire talks begin in Cairo next week

Two days of ceasefire talks have ended in Doha with the White House saying they've been the most productive in months. Mediators from Qatar and Egypt say the negotiations will resume in Cairo next week. President Biden has also expressed optimism about the prospects for a ceasefire, adding that no one should undermine efforts to reach a deal in Gaza. Hamas official says Biden comment that Gaza truce is near is an 'illusion'