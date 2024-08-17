POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
New round of Gaza ceasefire talks begin in Cairo next week
05:11
World
New round of Gaza ceasefire talks begin in Cairo next week
Two days of ceasefire talks have ended in Doha with the White House saying they've been the most productive in months. Mediators from Qatar and Egypt say the negotiations will resume in Cairo next week. President Biden has also expressed optimism about the prospects for a ceasefire, adding that no one should undermine efforts to reach a deal in Gaza. Hamas official says Biden comment that Gaza truce is near is an 'illusion'
August 17, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?