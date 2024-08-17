POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Racism hidden in 19th-century American painting
02:32
Culture
Racism hidden in 19th-century American painting
A 19th-century American painting which was later attributed to the artist Jacques Amans has been holding a secret beneath the barely recognisable shadowy imprint on its right side. The imprint is actually an overpaint used to cover up a fourth figure: Belizaire, an enslaved Black teenager. Who was Belizaire and why was he painted out? It took more than 100 years to restore the painting and reclaim Belizaire's place in it. The discovery of its original version tells a striking story of deeply entrenched racism in the United States as well as its manifestations in Western art and institutions. #racism #art
August 17, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?