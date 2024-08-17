Culture Share

Racism hidden in 19th-century American painting

A 19th-century American painting which was later attributed to the artist Jacques Amans has been holding a secret beneath the barely recognisable shadowy imprint on its right side. The imprint is actually an overpaint used to cover up a fourth figure: Belizaire, an enslaved Black teenager. Who was Belizaire and why was he painted out? It took more than 100 years to restore the painting and reclaim Belizaire's place in it. The discovery of its original version tells a striking story of deeply entrenched racism in the United States as well as its manifestations in Western art and institutions. #racism #art