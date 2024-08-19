World Share

What is the South China Sea dispute?

For decades, the South China Sea has been one of the most disputed regions in the world. Bordering countries China, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Brunei have all asserted their claims over its territorial waters, with conflicting accounts of history. Recent clashes between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea have renewed fears of an escalation — one that could pull the United States into it if war erupts. What is the South China Sea dispute all about?