US Secretary of State Blinken heading to Israel on Sunday
05:34
World
United Nations agencies say Palestinians in Gaza remain trapped in an endless nightmare of chaos and fear. New evacuation orders, alongside land and aerial attacks, have reduced the so-called safe zone to 11 percent of the entire Gaza Strip. But its the spread of polio, which is the latest development to have intensified calls for an immediate ceasefire. The Secretary General of the Palestinian National Initiative - Mustafa Barghouti joins us from Ramallah, in the Occupied West Bank, and comments on these recent developments.
August 18, 2024
