Israel says its 'cautiously optimistic' on the Gaza hostage deal

Israeli attacks continue to hit civilian targets. At least 41 people were killed in the early hours of Saturday. Among the dead are 18 people from the same family in a bombing on a house, and an adjacent warehouse sheltering displaced people in central Gaza. On the other hand, thousands of anti-government protesters are back on the streets in Tel Aviv, last night. They're demanding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's resignation as well as a hostage deal. Netanyahu's office had earlier said that Israeli negotiators are cautiously optimistic about progress towards a deal Omar Rahman is a Fellow at Middle East Council on Global Affairs comments on this.