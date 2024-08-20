POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Blinken says talks 'last chance' for Gaza truce
Blinken says talks 'last chance' for Gaza truce
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv. Blinken has described the ongoing talks in the Middle East as potentially 'the last chance' to release hostages from Gaza, and secure a ceasefire. He also says Israel has accepted a proposal to bridge the differences holding up an agreement. Negotiators are preparing to meet in Cairo this week to further discuss the latest US-backed proposal. Leone Lakhani reports.
August 20, 2024
