World Share

Israeli army strikes another Gaza school killing several people

It's been another deadly day in Gaza as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Egypt to try and shore up ceasefire talks, which seem increasingly futile. 52 more Palestinians have been killed across the besieged enclave just on Tuesday. 12 of them were killed in an Israeli attack on a school in Gaza City which was housing displaced people. Earlier, Hamas released a statement saying Washington is wrong to blame it for a lack of a ceasefire in Gaza. The group says the US has conceded too much to Israel. Bassam Bounenni has more.