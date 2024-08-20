What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Zelenskyy says Moscow’s threats against the West are a bluff

Clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces continue in Kursk, where Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry delivered 12 tons of humanitarian aid to residents. In an attempt to bolster security in regions bordering Ukraine, Moscow formed three new military groupings. It has been over two weeks since Kyiv's incursion into Kursk began. President Zelenskyy acknowledged that Ukraine's eastern front line, near the strategic logistics hub, was 'difficult.' TRT World’s Joel Flynn has the latest.