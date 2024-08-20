POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Zelenskyy says Moscow’s threats against the West are a bluff
02:38
World
Zelenskyy says Moscow’s threats against the West are a bluff
Clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces continue in Kursk, where Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry delivered 12 tons of humanitarian aid to residents. In an attempt to bolster security in regions bordering Ukraine, Moscow formed three new military groupings. It has been over two weeks since Kyiv's incursion into Kursk began. President Zelenskyy acknowledged that Ukraine's eastern front line, near the strategic logistics hub, was 'difficult.' TRT World’s Joel Flynn has the latest.
August 20, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?