More than 17,000 suspected cases of Mpox across Africa
As countries scramble to find and deliver cures for mpox, the World Health Organisation has emphasised that the virus is not comparable to Covid 19, as measures to contain its transmission are known. As more than 17,000 cases of the deadlier strain have been found across the African continent, the international community has come together to roll out vaccine plans. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has more.
August 20, 2024
