World
Isabelle Sambou encourages Senegalese girls to embrace wrestling
Wrestling is a national sport in Senegal - in fact the Senegalese even wrestle to celebrate special occasions. But, the sport remains largely off limits for women. Former Olympic and wrestling champion Isabelle Sambou is one of the exceptions. She has returned to her home village to fight taboos by coaching girls to be wrestlers and even aim for the next Olympics. Rupert Stone reports.
August 21, 2024
