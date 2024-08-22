World Share

Sarajevo Film Festival: Born in War, Now One of Europe’s Largest Cinematic Events

The Sarajevo Film Festival honoured Palestinian filmmaker Elia Suleiman with the Heart of Sarajevo award for his outstanding contribution to film. Jovan Marjanovic, the festival’s director, says Suleiman’s universal language of cinema speaks to fundamental human values and emotions: fear and hope, home and homeland. The festival celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. It started during the siege of Sarajevo in the war in Bosnia; and today it's one of the largest film festivals in Europe. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp