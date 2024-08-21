POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Dozens of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza
02:35
World
Dozens of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza
Israel has launched more relentless strikes in Gaza, killing dozens of people, as the latest ceasefire talks reach a stalemate. The Israeli army is preparing another ground assault in the center of the strip, forcing many displaced people to leave the area around Deir al Balah. The onslaught has been nothing but brutal, according to several Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli captivity, who have detailed shocking accounts of torture and abuse. Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports.
August 21, 2024
