Iran approves Pezeshkian’s reformist cabinet
After five days of deliberations, Iran’s hardline parliament has approved all 19 members of President Masoud Pezeshkian’s cabinet. Now the reformist leader’s team that has pledged to open up Iran to the world officially takes charge of the country. Pezeshkian was elected in a snap election in July after his predecessor Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash. Reza Hatami reports from the Iranian capital.
August 22, 2024
