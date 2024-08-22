What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Putin accuses Ukraine of trying to strike Russia's Kursk nuclear

Russia's president Vladimir Putin and his advisers may be struggling with answers to Ukraine's incursion into western Russia. Kiev's troops have been inside Kursk for almost three weeks, while on the other side of the border, Russian forces are advancing in Ukraine's Donetsk region. This weekend, Ukraine will celebrate its independence from the former Soviet Union. TRT World's Joel Flynn has more.