Why is the West pulling out of the Sahel?
Germany has become the latest Western country to withdraw troops from Niger. Is Europe’s influence in the Sahel declining? And what might replace it? Guests: Oluwole Ojewale Institute for Security Studies in Dakar David Otto Defence and Counter Terrorism Africa Analyst Joseph Downing Senior Lecturer in International Relations at Aston University Alex Vines Director of the Africa Programme at Chatham House
August 22, 2024
