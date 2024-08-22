POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
At least 45 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Thursday
02:35
World
At least 45 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Thursday
The Israeli army is advancing deeper south in Gaza. At least 45 Palestinians have been killed in the last 24 hours. The central city of Deir al Balah is coming under heavy attack from Israeli forces, despite having been previously designated a safe zone. With almost nowhere to escape from the relentless bombardment, the United Nations has called for all sides to agree to an immediate ceasefire to prevent the war from potentially spiraling into a regional conflict. Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports.
August 22, 2024
