Is ultra-fast fashion here to stay?
Ultra fast fashion companies sell cheap clothes in huge volumes, and make massive profits. And now Asia-based clothing giant SHEIN is trying to list its shares on the London stock exchange. But why are some European countries opposed to their business models? Guests: Nazia Naheed Husain Product Manager at the Institute of Sustainability Studies Safia Minney Founder of Fashion Declares and Author of Regenerative Fashion Andrew Leung Independent China Strategist
August 23, 2024
