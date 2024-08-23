POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
India's Modi reiterates peace stance in Ukraine visit
India's Modi reiterates peace stance in Ukraine visit
Indian Prime Minister Nardendra Modi visits the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, a trip described by President Zelenskyy as “historic”. As the Ukrainian president seeks to strengthen diplomatic ties, Kiev continues its cross-border assault in the Russian Kursk region. Moscow claims the attack on Russia’s nuclear power station was “an act of terrorism” and warns of a retaliatory “plan of action”. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has more.
August 23, 2024
