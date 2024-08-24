NASA to reveal if Starliner can bring astronauts back to Earth

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Two astronauts stuck in space - it's the plot of a Hollywood movie - but now, it's the reality facing Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore. NASA says it will make a decision this weekend on how to bring the astronauts back from the International Space Station. They travelled there on a Boeing spacecraft called the "Starliner". It was a mission intended to work through any problems so that the Boeing craft could begin regular missions next year - but with a myriad of faults detected on it, that now seems unlikely, as Craig Boswell reports.
August 24, 2024
