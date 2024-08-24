POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kennedy Jr ends presidential campaign, endorses Trump
Independent candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr has suspended his US presidential campaign and declared support for Donald Trump in the November election. Other members of the Kenedy family have described the move as a 'betrayal' and instead backed Kamala Harris. Kennedy was polling in single digits -- but in a tight presidential race -- his followers could make a difference in key swing states, as Leone Lakhani reports.
August 24, 2024
