August 24, 2024
Kennedy Jr ends presidential campaign, endorses Trump
Independent candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr has suspended his US presidential campaign and declared support for Donald Trump in the November election. Other members of the Kenedy family have described the move as a 'betrayal' and instead backed Kamala Harris. Kennedy was polling in single digits -- but in a tight presidential race -- his followers could make a difference in key swing states, as Leone Lakhani reports.
