POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UN: Illegal settler attacks at nearly two-decade high
03:22
World
UN: Illegal settler attacks at nearly two-decade high
As the world's attention remains on Israel's war on Gaza, illegal Israeli settlers are attacking Palestinians in occupied West Bank. The UN says the average daily number of settler attacks on Palestinians so far this year has been the highest in nearly two decades. And residents south of Hebron accuse the Israeli army of supporting these armed groups. TRT World's Mohammad Al-Kassim visited the area and has this report.
August 24, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?