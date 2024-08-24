World Share

UN: Illegal settler attacks at nearly two-decade high

As the world's attention remains on Israel's war on Gaza, illegal Israeli settlers are attacking Palestinians in occupied West Bank. The UN says the average daily number of settler attacks on Palestinians so far this year has been the highest in nearly two decades. And residents south of Hebron accuse the Israeli army of supporting these armed groups. TRT World's Mohammad Al-Kassim visited the area and has this report.