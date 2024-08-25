POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine marks 33 years of independence as war rages
Ukrainians across the world are marking 33 years since their country secured its independence from the Soviet Union, in the midst of a war that could yet threaten to bring that to an end. As Ukraine continues to fight, its Western allies are bolstering their support. Along with new aid packages announced by the US, NATO members including the UK are training military recruits for vital roles on the front line. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has been in the north of England to see first-hand what this training could provide, and hear from the trainees about their belief in victory.
August 25, 2024
