Rain and floods add to misery of Sudanese displaced by war
02:21
World
The latest flooding in Sudan has heaped further misery on the population already suffering from the devastation caused by a civil war which began last year. According to a recent UN report, heavy rains have affected an estimated 317,000 people across the country, forcing more than a third of them to flee their towns and villages. The crisis has highlighted the urgent need for further international support. Rumeysa Codar has more.
August 25, 2024
