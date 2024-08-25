World Share

Rain and floods add to misery of Sudanese displaced by war

The latest flooding in Sudan has heaped further misery on the population already suffering from the devastation caused by a civil war which began last year. According to a recent UN report, heavy rains have affected an estimated 317,000 people across the country, forcing more than a third of them to flee their towns and villages. The crisis has highlighted the urgent need for further international support. Rumeysa Codar has more.