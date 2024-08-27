World Share

Disabled Americans protest for Gaza in wheelchairs

“How could we stay, as disabled people, be silent when people are being disabled and denied healthcare?” Group of disabled activists organise civil-disobedience protest for Gaza in the US - some of them in wheelchairs. The Disability Divest group - founded in July - disrupted an event organised by the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) to demand an “end to relationships with war profiteers”. “Participating in AAPD’s event were Northrop Grumman, one of the world’s largest weapons manufacturers, and Wells Fargo, which invests in Elbit Systems, an Israeli weapons manufacturer,” Disability Divest said in a press release, adding that Wells Fargo is also involved in multiple projects harmful to Native people. Disability Divest says several disability rights organisations in the US support Israel in its mass disablement and genocide of Palestinians. The group tells TRT World that more and more disabled people are joining the pro-Palestine movement.