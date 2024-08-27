World Share

China Wants To Build a Digital Silk Road To Challenge the West, Could Türkiye Play a Role in It?

China's Belt and Road initiative, a trillion dollar infrastructure project that is looking to recreate an ancient trade route across Eurasia, has a sister programme that is just as ambitious. Dubbed the 'Digital Silk Road', this initiative is looking to leverage China's growing tech prowess into connecting Asia and Africa through fiber optic cables and software companies. However, China's significant strides in digital technology have sparked concerns, mostly from the United States. Will the creation of a Chinese-led digital Silk Road threaten the US's decades long dominance in tech, and is a digital cold war brewing between the two rivals? Guests: Andy Mok Senior Research Fellow at Centre for China and Globalization Suay Nilhan Acikalin Associate Professor at Ankara Haci Bayram Veli University